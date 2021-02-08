Annual registration stickers for snowmobiles in Idaho would rise from $31 to $49.50, under legislation that cleared a House committee Monday after it was proposed by the snowmobilers themselves.
“Snowmobilers are proud of the fact that we pay our own way,” Sandra Mitchell, public lands director for the Idaho State Snowmobile Association and executive director of the Idaho Recreation Council, told the House Transportation & Defense Committee. “There is no general tax money in the snowmobile program.”
Instead, fees paid by snowmobilers pay for county-operated trail-grooming programs around the state, along with plowing parking lots, maintaining restrooms, building and maintaining warming huts, contributing toward search and rescue costs and more.
“Snowmobilers designate to which grooming program they want their money to go, so they actually put their money where they ride,” Mitchell said.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, the sponsor of HB 61, said, “I represent District 8, a playground for a lot of people in this state.” Crowds of both Idahoans and tourists come to his district to enjoy the trails, he said, but fees haven’t been raised in 15 years, and counties are having lots of trouble keeping up with the costs.
“To continue to run these grooming programs takes money, and fee increases are not something that I take lightly,” Gestrin told the committee. “This fee increase today … is brought to us by the community that actually provides the service.”
