Here's an announcement from Bogus Basin:
Bogus Basin announced today that Idaho’s “Snow Man,” Ron Abramovich, has been hired as the area’s Snow Reporter. Abramovich spent nearly 30 years monitoring Idaho’s snowpack as a water supply specialist at the Natural Resources Conservation Service until his retirement last April, which is where he earned his “Snow Man” nickname. At Bogus Basin, he will monitor and report daily snow conditions for the nonprofit recreation area throughout the winter season.
Abramovich is well-known for his depth of knowledge about Idaho’s snowpack, and for his ability to relay complex information about Idaho’s snow, weather and water. Each year, he would conduct 75 – 100 media interviews to TV stations, radio and newspaper reporters on current snowpack and water supply conditions. An avid outdoor enthusiast, Abramovich is a long-time season pass holder at Bogus Basin, and former Board member of the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.
“We’re excited that Ron has joined our team,” said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. “Who better to report our snow conditions than “Mr. Snow” himself?”
Seven-day-a-week operations are scheduled to begin at Bogus Basin on Saturday, December 7th. The area will be open from 9am until 4:30pm weekends, and from 10am until 4:30pm weekdays.
Abramovich will begin reporting on December 7th. “Let it snow and hope to ski you soon,” he said.