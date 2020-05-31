The 105th edition of the Snake River Stampede will not take place in 2020, writes Idaho Press reporter John Wustrow. After holding discussions throughout the month of May, rodeo officials announced Friday that the decision has been made to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be only the second time that the rodeo, established in 1915, has not been held.
“The overwhelming support of our sponsors, fans, and partners made the board’s decision very difficult to make,” Snake River Stampede President Roger Todd said in a statement. “They are the lifeblood of the Treasure Valley’s premier event, and we hate to disappoint them, but their safety is our number one priority.
“We are already looking forward to next year, when we can produce the Snake River Stampede as a celebration that brings our community together, and draws some of the world’s finest rodeo athletes to Nampa.”
The Snake River Stampede had been scheduled to take place July 14-18 at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Snake River Stampede is frequently considered one of the top 10 regular season rodeos in the country out of the more than 600. You can read Wustrow's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.