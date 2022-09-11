Boise skyline smoke 9-11-22

Boise's skyline is barely visible under a haze of smoke on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. At left is the state Capitol dome.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

As Idaho Press reporter Emily White wrote in Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Press, The Treasure Valley is in the middle of a ring of fire, flooding the valley with smoke from wildfires in Oregon and central Idaho. And, as predicted, it got worse this weekend before it’s predicted to get slightly less awful.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality called for “Unhealthy” air in the region for Saturday and Sunday; the Boise National Weather Service put forth a similar advisory for Friday and Saturday. As it turned out, Friday’s air in the Treasure Valley was in the red zone – unhealthy for everyone – but both Saturday and Sunday we were in the orange zone, “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The forecast for tomorrow? “Unhealthy.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

