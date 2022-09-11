...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Boise's skyline is barely visible under a haze of smoke on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. At left is the state Capitol dome.
As Idaho Press reporter Emily White wrote in Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Press, The Treasure Valley is in the middle of a ring of fire, flooding the valley with smoke from wildfires in Oregon and central Idaho. And, as predicted, it got worse this weekend before it’s predicted to get slightly less awful.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality called for “Unhealthy” air in the region for Saturday and Sunday; the Boise National Weather Service put forth a similar advisory for Friday and Saturday. As it turned out, Friday’s air in the Treasure Valley was in the red zone – unhealthy for everyone – but both Saturday and Sunday we were in the orange zone, “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The forecast for tomorrow? “Unhealthy.”