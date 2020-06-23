About 100 people have gathered so far on the Statehouse steps this morning, to support a dozen or so far-right legislators who plan to hold their own self-called "special legislative session" at 9 a.m. Some are armed. Among the crowd are a few with young children, one fluffy, white dog, and well-known figures such as Eric Parker of the "Real III%ers of Idaho" and Ammon Bundy.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, is here in coat and tie, wearing his legislative name badge. Asked why he came down for this, he said, "Freedom."
"My constituents are hurting, and I'm here to represent my people," he said. "I represent 50,000 people in my district, and the phone calls I'm getting are outrageous: Unemployment, addiction, suicide -- all this has caused. I've been on the phone non-stop since we left session. People are hurting, and we can't continue to operate like this."
The lawmakers, all House Republicans, want to abolish GOP Gov. Brad Little's restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Freedom Foundation commissioned a legal analysis by two Arizona attorneys that said they could do this, but at least three Idaho attorneys, including the Idaho Attorney Generl's office and private attorney Bill Myers, who represents the Legislature, found otherwise in their own, more detailed analyses.
So far, the crowd is mostly cheerful and calm. A few are holding signs decrying Gov. Little.
Among the signs: “Dictator Little is non-essential, quarantine him now;” “Darth Little May the FORK be with you!” tied to a small pitchfork the shorts-clad protester is carrying on his shoulder; and, “What do we have,” followed by three open check-boxes, saying, “Republic, Monarch, Dictatorship.”