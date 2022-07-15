Human-animal encounters — of the violent kind — have been in the news, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Eli Francovich. Most notably, a 9-year-old girl was attacked by a cougar less than two hours from Spokane. Farther afield, a woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. A man, also in Montana, was killed by a grizzly in March.
While statistically you’re still more likely to die of a heart attack, these attacks raise an important but easy-to-forget point: Wild animals have their own agendas, ones decoupled from human will and desire. Most of us have forgotten this. Our view of wild animals is a sanitized view, one zoomed in with high-definition cameras and played over our phone’s screens, or perhaps from the comfort and control of a car touring Yellowstone.
Bob Legasa, a Coeur d’Alene hunter who was nearly killed by a mother grizzly bear in 2018, said, “My biggest thing is you always need to be looking and aware of your surroundings,” he said. “If you’re walking along the trail, keep your head up. Look around. Always be on alert. If you can, make noise.”
You can read the full story here (subscription required), or look for it in the Outdoors section of Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.