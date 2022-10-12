When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly-century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Now, a slate of candidates backed by the Ada County GOP Central Committee is challenging every seat on the nonpartisan College of Western Idaho board that’s up for a vote in the November election, in a move with startling parallels to the events at NIC. CWI is the state’s fastest-growing community college, created in 2007 after an unprecedented groundswell of community support from Republicans, Democrats, Ada County, Canyon County, business leaders, educators, and prospective students.
“I think that there is an extremist contingent who is focused on halting the college’s progress, defunding education, and dismantling the success of what the college is experiencing,” said Molly Lenty, the current board chair. A retired bank executive and current assistant athletics director for the Bronco Athletic Association at Boise State University, she’s also a Republican.