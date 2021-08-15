We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Demonstrators hold signs and listen to speakers outside Boise City Hall on Tuesday to protest the June 27 police shooting of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma.
Several Ada County Democratic state lawmakers s are calling for a consistent, statewide protocol on releasing body camera footage following a police shooting, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Their announcement comes after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts this week issued contradictory statements on the issue in the wake of a string of officer involved shootings in Boise.
The six — Reps. Colin Nash, John Gannon and Lauren Necochea of Boise and Rep. John McCrostie of Garden City along with Sens. Grant Burgoyne and Melissa Wintrow of Boise — issued the joint statement Friday.
“Body cams can dramatically improve accountability for police officers and those they encounter — and that’s as it should be,” they wrote. “In police shooting cases, body cam footage can absolve an officer, help convict a criminal, or establish an officer’s breach of duty. There is an important public interest in the footage because it can help the public understand the conduct of public servants and elected officials, and the nature of crime and public safety in the community.”