11th-term GOP Rep. Mike Simpson and his Democratic challenger, Aaron Swisher, have talked issues in the race in-depth twice in the past week, both in the "Idaho Debates" on Idaho Public Television, a modified-format program that was broadcast statewide, and in a live debate last night on KTVB.com.
KTBV reports that its virtual debate was a lively one, in which the two candidates spiritedly went back and forth over a variety of subjects, including election security, raising the minimum wage, the Black Lives Matter movement and the federal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The debate will re-air Friday at 7 p.m. on KTVB Channel 7.
Post Register reporter Nathan Brown writes that in the "Idaho Debates" program, the two outlined their views on salmon conservation, the Affordable Care Act and much else. Due to the pandemic, the Idaho Debates followed a modified format this year in which each candidate was asked the same questions by a moderator, and then their answers were spliced together to allow viewers to compare, rather than the traditional live debate.
Simpson, a dentist from Idaho Falls, currently sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and is the chairman of the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee. Swisher is an economist from Boise and was also Simpson's Democratic opponent in the 2018 midterm elections.
The election is Nov. 3.