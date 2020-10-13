In a rematch of the 2018 general election, a Boise economist hopes to unseat eastern Idaho’s incumbent congressman, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Falls resident, has represented the Second Congressional District, which covers eastern and central Idaho and stretches west to include part of Boise, since 1999. Democrat Aaron Swisher, who ran against Simpson in 2018, is running against him again.
Simpson is the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, which oversees funding for Idaho National Laboratory. He said he wants to spend two more years helping INL, working on some public lands-related issues and trying to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill he co-sponsored to make some changes to visa programs so farmers can hire more foreign workers, including letting some farmworkers who came to the U.S. illegally stay under certain conditions. The bill, Simpson said, is particularly vital to the dairy industry.
Swisher, a West Virginia native who has lived in Idaho since attending Boise State University about three decades ago, said many voters he talks to are exasperated and worried about the direction the country is going. Swisher said his three main focuses would be building a better economy, tackling the federal budget deficit and addressing climate change. Income inequality was one of Swisher’s big issues in 2018 — he wrote a book in 2011 that outlines his economic views — and it is still a topic he is passionate about. He said a mix of policies are needed to address it, including antitrust enforcement and an immigration policy that ties immigration levels to the needs of the American economy and makes sure immigrants don’t undercut American’s wages.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Also, the two appeared on statewide TV last night in the "Idaho Debates" on Idaho Public Television, addressing issues in the race; that program can be viewed online here. And tomorrow night, Simpson and Swisher will face off on live TV in a head-to-head debate sponsored by KTVB-TV; the debate will air at from 7-8 p.m. on Channel 7-2, KTVB.com and the KTVB app and YouTube channel. The debate will re-air Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. on KTVB Channel 7.