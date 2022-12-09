Mike Simpson official mug - 2022

Mike Simpson

Idaho 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson has sent out a strongly worded guest opinion to Idaho newspapers, after taking flak for being the only member of Idaho's congressional delegation to vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act.

The bill, which passed the House yesterday with bipartisan support and is headed for the president's desk after also drawing bipartisan support in the Senate, codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, which already are legal under U.S. Supreme Court decisions, but that could change if the high court continues to overturn longstanding precedents, as it did in June when it overturned Roe v. Wade 50 years after the case was decided.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

