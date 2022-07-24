Boise Downtown YMCA exterior (copy)

The Boise Downtown YMCA

Idaho 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson has secured $4 million in federal funding for the Boise downtown YMCA replacement, as part of the fiscal year 2023 federal appropriations package.

The $4 million, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative, will be for design and construction of a new YMCA facility in downtown Boise. It’s part of a $60 million redevelopment project that will extend over a three-block area of downtown Boise and include mixed-income housing, expanded high-quality and affordable child care, educational space, retail, community gathering space, and health and wellness services.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

