Idaho 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson has secured $4 million in federal funding for the Boise downtown YMCA replacement, as part of the fiscal year 2023 federal appropriations package.
The $4 million, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Economic Development Initiative, will be for design and construction of a new YMCA facility in downtown Boise. It’s part of a $60 million redevelopment project that will extend over a three-block area of downtown Boise and include mixed-income housing, expanded high-quality and affordable child care, educational space, retail, community gathering space, and health and wellness services.
The existing Downtown Boise YMCA will move across State Street in 2025 to the entirely new facility, which will be the cornerstone of what’s been dubbed the “Block 68 Catalytic Redevelopment Project.” The plan was first announced in December by the YMCA and the Capital City Development Corp., the city’s redevelopment agency.
“Alongside partners in health care, education and the non-profit and government sectors, the Treasure Valley YMCA will provide comprehensive solutions for community challenges in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, and I am proud to offer my support,” Simpson said in a statement to the Idaho Press.
He identified the $4 million for the Y in a list of 13 Idaho priorities he successfully secured in the congressional appropriations package, which passed the House last week on a 220-207 vote. Simpson was able to secure the funding through his position as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.