Non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants or algae couldn’t be called “milk,” or yogurt or cheese, under bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson and GOP Sen. Jim Risch. “For years I have been sounding the alarm to the Food and Drug Administration for accurate labeling in the dairy industry,” Simpson said in a news release. “Milk comes from a cow – not an almond or coconut or any other fruit or vegetable.”
Simpson is co-chair of the Congressional Dairy Caucus, and he and Risch this week joined Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., to reintroduce the “DAIRY PRIDE Act.” The news release said, “The legislation does not prevent the sale of non-dairy products, only their mislabeling as dairy products.”
“The Dairy Pride Act will provide a common-sense solution to ensure consumers are properly informed,” Simpson said.
I asked Simpson’s press secretary, Nikki Wallace, what products like coconut milk are supposed to be called. “They should be called ‘beverages,’ similar to how they are labeled in certain grocery stores, i.e. Trader Joe’s,” Wallace responded via email.
Welch said, “These products do not meet the FDA’s definition of a dairy product because they do not have the unique attributes and nutritional values provided by dairy. Our bill would require the FDA to enforce its existing definition of milk and dairy products so that consumers can make more informed choices.”
The bill was introduced in the last Congress, and led to a legislative hearing and a bipartisan directive to the FDA urging it to enforce “dairy standards of identity.” Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said in the news release, “We hope to build on this work in the 117th Congress and ultimately solve this critical public health and fairness issue.”
The bill, which has 33 co-sponsors in the House, would require the FDA to issue guidance on its enforcement of its regulations on mislabeled dairy products within 90 days, and require the agency to report to Congress on its implementation of the law two years after its enactment.
But this question is not necessarily a simple one. A 2018 article in Smithsonian Magazine ran under the headline, “Nut milks are milk, says almost every culture across the globe; even though the dairy industry may not like it, labeling the juice from almonds and soy beans ‘milk’ follows centuries of history.”
Writer Benjamin Kemper wrote, “Plant milks, unsurprisingly, are an existential threat to the dairy industry. … Non-dairy milk sales grew 61% between 2012 and 2017, a statistic that likely made major dairy producers curdle.”
According to FDA definitions listed in the Code of Federal Regulations, “Milk is the lacteal secretion, practically free from colostrum, obtained by the complete milking of one or more healthy cows.”
“Milk Products” are defined as, “Food products made exclusively or principally from the lacteal secretion obtained from one or more healthy milk-producing animals, e.g., cows, goats, sheep, and water buffalo.”
Kemper notes that dating back centuries, plant milks have been staples of diets around the world, with almond milk popular in medieval Europe, a type of soy milk becoming a staple in the 14th Century in China, and coconut milk a key ingredient in Southeast Asian, African and Indian cuisines.
The BBC reports that since December 2013, European Union regulations have said names including milk, butter, cheese, cream and yogurt can only be used for products derived from animal milk, though exceptions are allowed for coconut milk, peanut butter, almond milk and ice cream. A June 2017 EU court ruling upheld the regulations, ruling that soy and tofu products couldn’t be called “butter” or “cheese.”
The full text of the newly reintroduced bill was not yet available on Friday afternoon, but the previous version of the DAIRY PRIDE Act said a product is only a dairy product if it is derived from “milking of one or more hooved mammals.”