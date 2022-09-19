Republican candidates for Congress in Idaho’s 1st District react after their debate ended at the Idaho Public Television studio on April 27, 2018; from left are Luke Malek, David Leroy, Michael Snyder, Russ Fulcher, and Christy Perry. This year, both 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson and 1st District Rep. Fulcher declined to debate, either in the primary or the general election contests.
Here is longtime GOP Congressman Mike Simpson’s campaign statement on why he’s declining to debate his opponent in the November election, after making the same decision to skip debates in the primary; the statement is from campaign advisor Sarah Nelson:
“For over two decades, Congressman Simpson has fought for Idaho’s values in Washington D.C. People in Idaho know that Mike Simpson is a strong supporter of Idaho Agriculture and has used his seniority in Congress to not only delist the wolf, but to also keep the sage grouse from being listed as an endangered species and to reign in the EPA. We in Idaho love our public lands, sometimes we love them to death, and Idahoans know that Mike Simpson authored the legislation to make the Great American Outdoors Act possible to address the maintenance of these lands we love to recreate on. He is working hard to further the development of nuclear power and is a strong supporter of becoming energy independent again. He is fighting against the Biden Administration’s policies that have fueled the worst inflation crisis in 40 years and are hurting Idahoans. Congressman Simpson has a strong record of representing Idaho and his constituents.”
Wendy Norman, Simpson’s Democratic challenger, responded, “Here’s the thing: He has done things for Idaho. But there are some questions about some of the things he has done, and some of the things he is unwilling to do. His attempts to blame everything that goes wrong on the Biden Administration is inaccurate, short-sighted, and it’s not helpful. …What is he doing to help the average American? And I don’t see it happening. Yes, he’ll do it for big groups. But what is he doing to help the average Idahoan with things like health care, affordable housing, and maintaining those lands? … The fact that he will not debate me tells me he’s not willing to face his constituents. That’s not what a representative democracy is supposed to be. He should be willing to meet the people who agree or disagree with him. That’s what the problem is with this: He’s not willing to do that. I am a first-grade teacher, and I represent a lot of other people. So why can’t he speak with me? Why can’t he meet me and discuss these issues in a way that allow your average Idahoan to decide for themselves, is he still who they want to represent them, or is it time for something new? I think it’s time for something new.”
She added, “I am a first-grade teacher. I am not a debater. This is not something that would hurt him. … What is he afraid of?”
