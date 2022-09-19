GOP 1st CD debate April 27, 2018 (copy)

Republican candidates for Congress in Idaho’s 1st District react after their debate ended at the Idaho Public Television studio on April 27, 2018; from left are Luke Malek, David Leroy, Michael Snyder, Russ Fulcher, and Christy Perry. This year, both 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson and 1st District Rep. Fulcher declined to debate, either in the primary or the general election contests.

 
 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Here is longtime GOP Congressman Mike Simpson’s campaign statement on why he’s declining to debate his opponent in the November election, after making the same decision to skip debates in the primary; the statement is from campaign advisor Sarah Nelson:

“For over two decades, Congressman Simpson has fought for Idaho’s values in Washington D.C. People in Idaho know that Mike Simpson is a strong supporter of Idaho Agriculture and has used his seniority in Congress to not only delist the wolf, but to also keep the sage grouse from being listed as an endangered species and to reign in the EPA. We in Idaho love our public lands, sometimes we love them to death, and Idahoans know that Mike Simpson authored the legislation to make the Great American Outdoors Act possible to address the maintenance of these lands we love to recreate on. He is working hard to further the development of nuclear power and is a strong supporter of becoming energy independent again. He is fighting against the Biden Administration’s policies that have fueled the worst inflation crisis in 40 years and are hurting Idahoans. Congressman Simpson has a strong record of representing Idaho and his constituents.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

