Idaho 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson has issued this statement on his support for the bipartisan coronavirus aid package that passed the U.S. House overwhelmingly on Friday:
“I fully support President Trump’s call to pass the second emergency supplemental package in response to COVID-19. That is why I cast my vote in favor of H.R. 6021, which delivers on the urgent needs our country faces. The bill includes critical funding for testing, enhanced food security for our most vulnerable citizens, and economic stability provisions to help businesses and employees around the country. I stand ready to continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and with President Trump to help the American people through these challenging times.”
Idaho's other congressman, 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher, voted against the bill.