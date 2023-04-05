Rick Naerebout, Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO, told a group of lawmakers and agricultural industry leaders Tuesday that he’d hoped the gathering would be more of a celebration.
Most of those gathered, which included U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho; state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and leaders from the Idaho Farm Bureau, Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, and others, had met the year before to discuss ongoing issues to address the agricultural labor crisis.
Simpson and Guthrie have made some progress in their efforts to address immigration reform and agriculture workforce shortages — but their proposals didn’t cross the finish line. The theme of the American Business Immigration Coalition roundtable, held Tuesday in Boise, was there’s more work to be done and the stakeholders involved will continue to prioritize the issue.
“What agriculture needs is a stable, reliable workforce,” Simpson said, “and I will tell you, this is the No. 1 priority I have over the next two years.”
The congressman along with Eastern Washington Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse co-sponsored the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would expand a temporary visa program for seasonal migrant workers to be used year-round; it would also provide an avenue for workers with a history of farm work to gain legal status.
