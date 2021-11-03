Idaho 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson has signed on as an original cosponsor of House legislation designed to block the enforcement of President Biden’s planned OSHA rule on employer vaccine mandates, by blocking the use of federal funds to develop or enforce the rule.
“President Biden continues to show that he doesn’t trust the American people to make their own medical decisions,” Simpson said in a news release. “The federal government has no business mandating vaccines for employees of private businesses, and the No Vaccine Mandate Act will prevent federal overreach and allow Idahoans to do what is best for their families.”
The bill, H.R. 5811, was introduced Tuesday. It has 16 other co-sponsors, all Republicans. The president's proposed rule would require employers of 100 or more workers to require vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing and masking for their workers.
Meanwhile, Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch joined dozens of their Senate GOP colleagues to sign onto a resolution formally disapproving the proposed OSHA rule under the Congressional Review Act.
“The egregious federal overreach exhibited by President Biden’s vaccine mandate unfairly burdens our nation’s businesses and endangers our individual liberties,” Risch said in a statement. “I encourage Idahoans to consult with their healthcare provider about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, getting vaccinated is a decision the federal government cannot make. Individuals must make this decision themselves.”
Crapo said, “Vaccines have historically proven to be vital to the public health goal of disease prevention. We had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now, or ever. Medical decisions are best left to patients and their doctors.”
The senators' news release said the resolution could come up for a vote in the coming weeks.
1st District Congressman Russ Fulcher also has spoken out against the proposed OSHA rule; during a subcommittee hearing on Oct. 26, he called it an “ill-advised decree” and said it could “decimate small businesses."
The Idaho Legislature plans to reconvene next Wednesday and consider state pushback to the Biden proposal.
