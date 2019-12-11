Major immigration legislation dealing with the nation’s farm workforce that Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has championed passed the House late Wednesday on a bipartisan, 260-165 vote. “We’re here today addressing agriculture’s No. 1 issue, their No. 1 issue, and that’s their labor force,” Simpson told the House in a fiery floor speech. “Agriculture is the backbone of Idaho’s economy, and without this bill, how can we pretend to say that we care about rural America?”
The bill was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of a half-dozen House members, headed by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif; Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.; and Simpson. It was backed by more than 300 agriculture groups, along with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups. Idaho’s other House member, 1st District Rep. Russ Fulcher, voted in favor of the bill, dubbed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday’s edition of the Idaho Press.