Congressman Mike Simpson announces that Boise Airport will receive $700,000 in federal funding during a press conference at the facility, Friday, March 25, 2022. The funding is designated to rehabilitate a taxi route that serves as the main pathway to the terminal for air carrier operations.
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson was in Boise on Friday to announce federally funded projects at Gowen Field and the Boise Airport. The projects include a 10,550-square-foot medical training facility at Gowen Field and the rehabilitation of taxi lane D — the main taxi route of the terminal for air carrier operations — at the Boise Airport.
The taxi lane rehabilitation effort will cost $700,000, according to a news release, while the medical training facility job is being funded by multiple millions of dollars. The medical training facility will be used to provide administrative areas, classrooms, laboratories, exam rooms, record storage and mobility training storage for the Idaho Air National Guard 124th Fighter Wing’s 124th Medical Group.
The project entails construction of a new building with site improvements including pavements, utilities, communication support, as well as demolition of three substandard buildings on the site. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.