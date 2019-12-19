Short-term health insurance plans that don’t comply with all of the Affordable Care Act’s requirements will be available in Idaho starting Jan. 1, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Supporters of these plans say they will help people such as younger people, farmers or small business owners who have been priced out of the health insurance market and could use cheaper and less comprehensive health plans, as well as helping the larger insurance market by getting these often younger and healthier people back into the pool.
Gov. Brad Little’s office put out a news release Tuesday announcing their availability, calling them an alternative for people who don’t qualify for federal tax credits to buy subsidized insurance on the Your Health Idaho state exchange.
“I have heard the concerns of Idaho families who want coverage but have been unable to afford it,” Little said. “Enhanced short-term plans provide good coverage at better prices. The plans are another way we are working to make health care more affordable for Idaho families.”
However, not everyone is a fan of them, Brown writes. Four high-ranking congressional Democrats sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma opposing the idea and asking a list of questions about the federal departments’ discussions with Idaho officials.
“We are concerned that Idaho’s state-based marketplace, Your Health Idaho, is planning to make available subpar, short-term health plans to consumers who come to its website seeking comprehensive health coverage,” the four wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Politico. “Directing consumers to such plans over those that provide comprehensive coverage would harm consumers with pre-existing conditions.”
The letter is from Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Patty Murray, D-Wash. who are the ranking members of the Senate committees on Finance and on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, respectively; and Reps. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairmen of the committees on Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce. The four Democrats argue that Idaho and the insurance companies would violate federal law if it makes non-ACA-compliant plans available on the Your Health Idaho website. Exchange enrollment closed Monday.
“This represents another attempt by Idaho to offer substandard health plans in a manner that is inconsistent with federal law,” they wrote. “The last time this happened, you rightly stepped in to warn Idaho that moving forward would mean the state was failing to substantially enforce federal health standards and consumer protection under the ACA. We urge you to step in once again.”
These short-term plans are not available through Your Health Idaho, said YHI spokeswoman Meghan McMartin. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.