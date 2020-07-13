Bartlett press conference

Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett talks to reporters Monday morning at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

 Tommy Simmons/The Idaho Press

An Ada County Sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after a suspect shot him just north of Star early Monday morning, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road, according to the office. The deputy was shot twice, according to Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett, who addressed reporters at a news conference at roughly 10:30 a.m. at Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

By roughly 11:15 a.m., the suspect was in police custody, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff's Office. He turned himself in to deputies in a corn field near Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road, according to the tweet. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required); this is a developing story and will be updated.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

