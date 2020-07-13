An Ada County Sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after a suspect shot him just north of Star early Monday morning, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road, according to the office. The deputy was shot twice, according to Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett, who addressed reporters at a news conference at roughly 10:30 a.m. at Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
By roughly 11:15 a.m., the suspect was in police custody, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff's Office. He turned himself in to deputies in a corn field near Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road, according to the tweet. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required); this is a developing story and will be updated.