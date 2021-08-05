Idaho Humane Society (Dogs)

Mack brings his ball to the door of his enclosure at the Idaho Humane Society in Boise, Monday, Aug. 4, 2021. Mack is one of many pets recently returned to local shelters.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Hanzo, a mostly white dog with one eye, had his forever home until his owner became homeless, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. He was surrendered to the Idaho Humane Society on July 20. The same thing happened with Harlow and Taitai, two 9 1/2-year-old cats surrendered to Pet Haven Cat Adoption Center.

Since January, around 20% of owner surrenders at the Idaho Humane Society have been because of people moving, which can mean rent prices went up and a family was unable to find a place their pet could live, or an inability to afford having pets or the pet deposit or monthly pet fees, said Laurien Mavey, the humane society’s public relations and digital media assistant.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

