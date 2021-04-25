Shelley High School ignited debate in the community after posting pictures to Facebook from a school pep rally where some students appeared to be in blackface. The pictures were part of a gallery of nearly 60 photos posted by the school, the Post Register reports, after the 2021 Russet Olympics, an event held Thursday as part of the school’s homecoming do-over week. Students were asked to wear different colors to the event depending on their grade level, with seniors wearing black.
While the majority of students in the class only wore black clothes, screenshots of the since-deleted photos showed at least three seniors had their faces completely covered in black paint, writes Post Register reporter Brennen Kauffman.
