While last year’s toilet paper panic during the grip of the pandemic was disturbing, at least it was brief, writes Rich Landers of The Spokesman-Review. Meanwhile, a nationwide ammunition shortage continues to impact shooting facilities, hunting trips and even law enforcement agencies – with no end in sight.
Shooting industry insiders say a combination of fear stemming from social unrest, COVID-related manufacturing restrictions and political shifts had contributed to the ammunition shelves in sporting goods stores being mostly bare.
Dedicated shooters appear to be perpetuating the problem as they snap up and hoard nearly any handgun, rifle and shotgun ammo that becomes available. You can read Landers' full story online here, or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.