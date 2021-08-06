We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho is seeing a sharp upturn in its reported cases of COVID-19, with 743 new cases and four deaths reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, there were 637 new cases reported; on Tuesday, 680. Last Friday, there were 529. The last time Idaho's daily new infections were this high was in January of 2021.
The rise in numbers comes as the more-contagious delta variant has led to big increases in coronavirus infections across the country, including many infections in younger patients. In Idaho, according to state Department of Health & Welfare data, the average age for COVID-19 cases to date is now down to 40.
Ada County saw 284 new infections on Thursday, for a total of 56,278 for the pandemic to date; there were no new deaths reported, leaving the Ada County deaths total at 494. Canyon County had 97 new cases for a cumulative total of 28,700 with 320 deaths; it also reported no new deaths on Thursday.
The 7-day average incidence rate per 100,000 population rose to 28.6 in Ada County on Thursday and 21.1 in Canyon County. Statewide, it's 25.4.
Kootenai County in North Idaho is among the state's latest hot spots, with 349 new cases reported so far this week. That county's 7-day average incidence rate per 100,000 population is now at 39.9.
Statewide, test positivity for COVID-19 through PCR tests was at 10.7% positive for the week ending July 31, the most recent recorded. A positivity rate of under 5% signifies the virus is under control.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.