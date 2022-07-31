...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Canyon County Administration Building in downtown Caldwell.
In 2017, Nampa resident Leslie Van Beek filed to run for Canyon County commissioner, and was seeking a campaign treasurer, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. She soon connected with ElJay Waite, the former financial director for the city of Caldwell.
“He has served my campaign well,” Van Beek said in a written statement to the Idaho Press.“The only stipulation he had was that I appoint God as my campaign manager. It has been a great working partnership ever since.”
But recently, some Canyon County elected officials were surprised to learn that Van Beek and Waite had continued to communicate extensively even after she took office. Dozens of emails between Van Beek and Waite show Van Beek seeking extensive direction from Waite on county matters. Public records obtained by the Idaho Press of emails between the two since 2020 total 410 pages. Van Beek was first elected in 2018.
After reviewing the emails, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in an emailed statement, “It was surprising and somewhat disturbing to see the sheer volume of emails between Commissioner Van Beek and Eljay Waite, who she commonly referred to as ‘boss’ in her emails." Donahue said he was most concerned that it appeared Waite was not just acting as an adviser to Van Beek, but "instead as a shadow commissioner telling her what to say, what questions to ask, and even how to vote on certain issues.”
Van Beek said that she often communicates with a group of informal advisors, and that her communications with Waite were focused on “how to lower property taxes, evaluate historical salary trends, identify revenue sources to fund capital improvement projects, as well as information related to budgets and levies.”
“We share a common goal of good government and fiscal responsibility with a high level of transparency to the taxpayer,” she said in the statement.