State Affairs Hearing

Rep. Brent J. Crane, chair of the House State Affairs Committee, listens to testimony during a hearing at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A bill restricting “sexual exhibitions,” which opponents viewed as largely attacking drag shows and freedom of expression, will head to the House floor.

House State Affairs approved the bill Thursday morning; Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, will sponsor it on the House floor.


