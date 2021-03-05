The House has passed Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s latest version of her sex education “opt-in” bill on a straight party-line vote, 56-12, with all House Republicans who were present supporting the bill and all House Democrats opposing it. The bill, HB 249, would require parents to “opt in” in writing two weeks in advance of their children receiving any instruction in school having to do with human sexuality, other than “the study of the anatomy and the physiology of human reproduction.” The bill covers “any presentation, story time, discussion, or reading assignment,” and requires parents to be notified and given a chance to review the materials two weeks in advance. Alternate curriculum would be required to be provided for those students whose parents haven’t opted them in.
Idaho law already permits parents to “opt out” their students from the study of the anatomy and the physiology of human reproduction, and requires alternate curriculum for those students who are excused.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “This is being made uniquely difficult for parents to opt into. I think the current opt-out system we have really addresses the need. … That’s already in code.” She said as a parent, she goes through a long list of checkoffs at the start of each year to give permission for her four kids to participate in everything from cheerleading and football to receiving an Advil if they have a headache at school, and questioned why an every-two-weeks opt-in would be added on top of that. “I can’t even tell you how many times I found a permission slip crunched up in a ball in the bottom of my kid’s backpack,” she said.
Ehardt said, “I’m just asking you to make sure our parents are involved.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “It is right for this Legislature to provide this protection.” Within families, he said, “It’ll increase discussion, not shut discussion down.”
The bill now moves to senators for consideration. Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the debate and will have a full story later today; I’ll post a link here.