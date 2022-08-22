ABORTION ARGUMENTS afterward full size 8-22-22

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Brian Netter, center, talks with onlookers as he leaves the federal courthouse in Boise on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, including, from left. the Rev. Sara LaWall of the Unitarian Universalist Church, Collister United Methodist Rev. Jenny Willison Hirst, and at right, state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and behind her, former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson, who filed one of several amicus briefs submitted in the case on behalf of medical groups.

There were several absolute stunners at this morning’s arguments in federal court in Boise on whether the court should stay Idaho’s “trigger” law from taking effect as scheduled this Thursday. In an argument that affects exactly which laws will be in effect in Idaho when, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Brian Netter told the court that while the 2021 “fetal heartbeat” law in Idaho that essentially bans all abortions after about six weeks with narrow exceptions is currently in effect in Idaho, having taken effect on Friday, it will cease to be enforceable as of this Thursday, when the trigger law takes effect – even if the court stays the trigger law as the U.S. Department of Justice has requested.

That’s because the requested stay would only partially enjoin the trigger law, in cases involving abortions performed at hospital emergency rooms where the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, conflicts with the trigger law by requiring hospitals to provide emergency care. The trigger law still would apply to other situations, and it still would supersede the criminal enforcement provisions of the heartbeat law, Netter told the court.

