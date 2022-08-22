Deputy U.S. Attorney General Brian Netter, center, talks with onlookers as he leaves the federal courthouse in Boise on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, including, from left. the Rev. Sara LaWall of the Unitarian Universalist Church, Collister United Methodist Rev. Jenny Willison Hirst, and at right, state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and behind her, former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson, who filed one of several amicus briefs submitted in the case on behalf of medical groups.
There were several absolute stunners at this morning’s arguments in federal court in Boise on whether the court should stay Idaho’s “trigger” law from taking effect as scheduled this Thursday. In an argument that affects exactly which laws will be in effect in Idaho when, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Brian Netter told the court that while the 2021 “fetal heartbeat” law in Idaho that essentially bans all abortions after about six weeks with narrow exceptions is currently in effect in Idaho, having taken effect on Friday, it will cease to be enforceable as of this Thursday, when the trigger law takes effect – even if the court stays the trigger law as the U.S. Department of Justice has requested.
That’s because the requested stay would only partially enjoin the trigger law, in cases involving abortions performed at hospital emergency rooms where the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, conflicts with the trigger law by requiring hospitals to provide emergency care. The trigger law still would apply to other situations, and it still would supersede the criminal enforcement provisions of the heartbeat law, Netter told the court.
I’ve requested comment from the Idaho Attorney General’s office about their position on this question, but have not yet received a response.
Deputy Attorney General Brian Church told the court he views the Justice Department’s lawsuit as a “facial challenge” to the trigger law, meaning an attempt to completely overturn it and declare it unconstitutional. He suggested that means the fetal heartbeat law would remain in effect if the court enjoined the trigger law.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said, “I have a hard time seeing how this could be a facial challenge.”
He also told the court, “I certainly won’t enjoin anything more than what the United States has asked, which is enjoin enforcement in cases where EMTALA would require medical treatment.”
Church told the court, “My understanding is that those criminal provisions would be enforceable, the fetal heartbeat act provisions would be enforceable if 18-622 (the trigger law) is not enforceable.”
The other stunners this morning came in the arguments from the Legislature’s private attorney, Monte Stewart. He made two new arguments. The first: That EMTALA actually prohibits all emergency abortions because it includes a parenthetical phrase referring to the health of a pregnant woman “or her unborn child.” “There is congressional language expressing congressional intent to preserve the mother and the child equally, not one above the other,” Stewart told the court.
Winmill responded, “The conflict here is between a state statute criminalizing an abortion even where the abortion would be necessary to preserve the health (of the mother) and ensure no permanent injury to the organs, etc. How or why should the requested relief in any way reflect a concern for the health of the unborn fetus, because we’re talking about an abortion, where the choice has been made, where there is no balancing at that point?”
Stewart told Winmill, “Because your authority extends to the boundary of the conflict and no further. You can enjoin 18-622 to the extent of the conflict – perhaps only conceptual, abstract conflict, because we’ve shown there’s no actual one.”
Stewart argued, “In the real world, there’s no conflict.” He argued at length that no doctor would ever perform an abortion in an emergency situation except to prevent the death of the mother, and that no prosecutor would ever prosecute a doctor for doing so. He termed the law’s definitions, and its lack of a health exemption, “conceptual as opposed to the practical. My clients are real-world, practical folks.”
“In the real world, there will not be a prosecution,” Stewart told the court. “And Grant Loebs certainly backs me up.” Loebs is the Twin Falls County prosecutor; he submitted a declaration, included with the Legislature’s arguments submitted to the court, saying he “would not consider prosecuting anyone” under the trigger law in a case where a “serious medical condition requires an emergency medical procedure … (that) ends the life of the pre-born child.” He said he would exercise his prosecutorial discretion, and “would not second-guess” doctors, unless he had evidence the “emergency was fabricated” to evade the law.
In his closing comments at the end of this morning arguments, the judge said, “Mr. Stewart has made a great deal that we should focus on the real-world events and not on the texts, the conceptual language of the statute. The concern of course is that real-world events are very hard to predict. The text of the statute is very easy to read and understand. And I think the case law is clear that it is the text that matters. Judges are not issued some kind of crystal ball when we’re appointed to the bench.” Instead, he said, they’re charged with “interpreting statutory language.”
“And I think this case kind of underscores why the case law is clear that we do need to look at the text in determining whether there is a conflict between federal and state law,” Winmill said. He said doctors and other health care providers across the state are “going to be forced to navigate their way through this conflict between the abortion statute and EMTALA. I think it is not much comfort to a doctor that there is a sitting prosecutor who they think will not enforce it, but no one knows for sure. And importantly, the text matters in terms of impacting the decisions made by those doctors when they confront a life-or-death situation regarding a pregnancy that has gone horribly wrong.”
He added, “Indeed, the Legislature would not have adopted the law unless they intended that it be enforced.”
Netter told the court that parenthetical phrase that Stewart discussed was added in a 1989 amendment to the 1983 federal law, in an effort to make sure that the law made clear that emergency medical treatment also must be provided in cases where a pregnant woman is healthy, but her unborn child is facing a health emergency. “That interpretation of that statute that I think Mr. Stewart was intimating at is just not correct,” Netter said. “None of this suggests that emergency abortions had somehow because unlawful or unnecessary under EMTALA.”
The trigger law makes all abortions felonies, but allows doctors, nurses or other health professionals prosecuted under the law to assert an “affirmative defense” in cases of rape or incest where a police report was provided to the doctor, or where the abortion was performed to “prevent the death” of the pregnant woman from causes other than suicide. Unlike an exemption, the burden of proof would be on the doctor to prove they really met the standard in the law, rather than on the court; if the doctor or other health care provider failed to prove they’d met the narrow standard, they’d face two to five years in prison.
Church argued he saw little difference between an exception and an affirmative defense. “I’m not sure there’s any material difference,” he said, other than the burden shifting. With an exception, the prosecutor would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime had been committed. With an affirmative defense, the accused health care provider would have to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that it hadn’t.
Winmill said, “I can tell you having presided over hundreds of criminal trials, that is a huge difference.”
He said he’ll issue his decision on whether or not to stay the law in writing, either tomorrow or Wednesday.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.