Though Ammon Bundy’s “Peoples Rights” group announced plans to gather at the state Capitol today starting at 8 a.m., there were just a few there as of mid-morning, less than a dozen. They have a tent and table on the Capitol steps festooned with hand-inked sign saying “Impeach Brad Little.” One supporter was carrying another large sign saying, “Masks Don’t Work.”
The group announced to its supporters online that it was planning activities including Capitol tours at 10 a.m. and 11:30, and wrote, “This event is peaceful, it's calm, and we are there to simply observe the process while sharing testimony or civilized conversations with reps as we see them.” Some members are openly carrying firearms.
Bundy himself is barred from the state Capitol or its grounds for 12 months as a result of his two arrests during the August special session of the Legislature.