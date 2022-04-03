...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Legislators at work on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday. Lawmakers later voted to adjourn their session for the year.
This year’s Idaho legislative session saw some surprisingly big accomplishments, including major education and infrastructure investments that will be felt for generations, along with much time spent on culture-wars battles, some of which also led to passage of far-reaching legislation.
Idaho became the first state to follow Texas and enact an abortion lawsuits law, empowering family members of a fetus aborted after six weeks to sue doctors for a minimum of $20,000 in damages each. GOP Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law despite writing that he feared it “will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise.” Legal challenges were quick to follow; the first lawsuit was filed Wednesday.
Lawmakers spent weeks debating criminalizing parents who allow their children to receive gender-related medical treatment and librarians who allow minors to check out “harmful” materials, and far-reaching election changes, from banning ballot drop boxes to cracking down on voters for switching parties. But none of those proposals became law. Many passed the House, only to die in the Senate without hearings.
The farthest-reaching impacts of this year’s legislative session likely will be financial, with unprecedented boosts to funding for everything from education, including a major increase in early-literacy funds that’s sufficient to cover optional full-day kindergarten statewide; to water, sewer and wastewater upgrades across the state in the hundreds of millions; to Idaho’s first-ever investment in affordable housing development, at $50 million.