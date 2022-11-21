Capitol lobbyists in hallway CapSun photo

People talk on the garden level of the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. 

 OTTO KITSINGER/Idaho Capital Sun

Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed.

While the session lasted a single day on Sept. 1, when the Idaho Legislature passed a $1 billion bill that included a tax cut and a $330 million increase for K-12 education funding, most registered lobbyists were still required to submit a report about any related lobbying activities they might have participated in around the session, even if the report showed no activity, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. As of Nov. 18, there are 393 registered lobbyists in Idaho, meaning about 23% of the registered lobbyists were fined.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

