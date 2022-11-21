...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
People talk on the garden level of the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021.
Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed.
While the session lasted a single day on Sept. 1, when the Idaho Legislature passed a $1 billion bill that included a tax cut and a $330 million increase for K-12 education funding, most registered lobbyists were still required to submit a report about any related lobbying activities they might have participated in around the session, even if the report showed no activity, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. As of Nov. 18, there are 393 registered lobbyists in Idaho, meaning about 23% of the registered lobbyists were fined.
Sheryl Millard, an elections assistant in the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, said the office notified lobbyists of past due reports primarily by email. “Our lobbyists are normally very responsive and file their reports on time. When we saw this anomaly, we took additional steps to reach out to them, be it by additional emails and phone calls,” Millard said in an email.
According to emails sent to the affected lobbyists, the report was due Oct. 15, and per Idaho Code, a fine of $50 is assessed each day the report is late. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.