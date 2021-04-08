The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send an anti-”ballot harvesting” bill to the 14th Order for amendments, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Introduced by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, HB 223 would make it a misdemeanor to possess someone else’s ballot and a felony to possess more than six. Exceptions would be made for family members as well as postal workers.
Ballot harvesting has not occurred in Idaho, Moyle said, and he defended the bill is a preventative measure, as ballot harvesting has occurred in other states.
