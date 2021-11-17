The first bill presented this morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee was HB 414, Rep. Mike Moyle’s bill on “religious freedom.” Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the committee, “It prohibits questioning the sincerity of religious beliefs in a refusal of treatment, which would apply to a religious exemption waiver for a vaccine. … That’s the actual impact, is that you just wouldn’t question the sincerity.”
Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, Fruitland, asked, “We have a religious exemption on the books, so how is this bill specifically enhancing or changing that? I’m concerned about continuing to reiterate something we already have … and the impact of perhaps diminishing or preempting the strength of the laws that we already have.”
Rice said he didn’t think it would do that. “All it says is we’re not going to question the sincerity,” he said.
Lee said, "Are we really debating just a deeply held personal belief ... that may or may not be tied to a religious practice? Is that really what we're looking at here?"
Rice said he thought that was "a separate question," saying, "It’s frequently fairly obvious if it’s a religious exemption or not that the person’s applying for. 'I don’t like the vaccine for scientific reasons' would obviously not be a religious exemption," he said. "If somebody says my religious belief is that this is something I cannot do, then it’s fairly obviously a religious exemption that they are seeking. The hard thing has alway been how do you gauge the sincerity of someone."
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, noted major issues with the bill that were pointed out in an Idaho Attorney General's opinion issued this week.
The opinion said the bill “inverts the framework” of law regarding religious beliefs, putting employers in a spot where they face conflicting federal and state laws and could be subject to sanctions for violating either. “That’s a pretty untenable position for an employer,” she said.
Rice responded, “With all due respect to the Attorney General, that opinion actually appears to me to be a significant overstatement, based on the EEOC guidance and the guidance for their investigators … The EEOC guidance is really loosey-goosey,” Rice said. “It’d be in my opinion very unlikely to result in any problems for the employer.”
Stennett noted, "We are techlnically, according to this legislation, legislating sincerity."
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, who like Rice is an attorney, said, “It is to me unclear as to whether this is going to change the law or not on religious discrimination. But I think there is one thing that is very certain: Different words, and what is in this proposed statute are different words from what is in the Idaho Human Rights Act and Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act of 1961. What haps with different words is that lawyers see differences. The statutes that we have on the books are pretty darn clear. Now we’re going to put these different words on the books.”
Burgoyne said it happens that there's a current pending U.S. Supreme Court case regarding the sincerity of religious beliefs, involving a condemned prisoner in another state who wants a pastor with him when he's executed.
HB 414 would apply to employers with as few as five employees, Burgoyne said.
"There is a potential for the law to change here. What we are going to do is to subj the private sector as a kind of punching bag to bear the legal costs of sorting all this out. … So there are real-world consequences to creating uncertainty in this area and it’s very concerning to me."