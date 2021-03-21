Senators killed a House-passed bill last week that would have allowed school boards to bypass negotiations with local teachers unions, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The Senate Education Committee vote came after lawmakers took remote testimony from teachers and union representatives from St. Maries to Rupert, all in opposition.
“(This is) an offensive ploy to disenfranchise teachers,” said John Thomas, a teacher from Wood River High School in Hailey.
Dubbed the “shall-to-may” bill, HB 174 would have made a simple but controversial change in state law. It would have given local school boards the option of negotiating with local teachers union. The current law requires the parties to negotiate.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dorothy Moon, said this status quo opens students to “collateral damage” if a union acts in bad faith.
Opponents also raised concerns about teacher morale. Twin Falls teacher Peggy Hoy said HB 174 echoed Propositions 1, 2 and 3 — the polarizing education laws, pushed by then-state superintendent Tom Luna, that included limitations on collective bargaining. In November 2012, voters overwhelmingly rejected the three laws.
You can read Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org.