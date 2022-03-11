Two bills proposing sweeping changes to Idaho’s voting laws were killed in a Senate committee on Friday, amid an outcry from county clerks, voting rights advocates, a victim of domestic violence and others. With numerous similar bills pending, lawmakers are now discussing a possible interim study of Idaho’s election laws.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsor of both bills and a candidate for Idaho Secretary of State, said her bills would “make sure we don’t have the problems that we see across the country.” She was particularly critical of absentee voting, saying it’s an avenue for fraud.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, asked her how much illegal voting actually occurred in Idaho in the last election.
“I don’t mean to be glib, but if we don’t look, we don’t find any problems,” Souza responded. “Idaho is one of the very few states in the country that has no schedule or procedure laid out for regular audits after elections.”
However, both houses this year passed legislation requiring and funding post-election audits, which was proposed by Gov. Brad Little in his State of the State message to lawmakers; the widely supported legislation is awaiting the governor’s signature. And following claims of fraud from political activist Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow” guy, the Idaho Secretary of State’s office in October audited results from the 2020 election in two counties and found no irregularities.