Any “psychoactive drug” that was illegal in Idaho in 2020 could never be legalized, under a constitutional amendment proposed Monday by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. I posted a quick item about this new proposal first thing this morning, but now have had a chance to examine it more closely.
Saying his proposal “protects the Idaho way of life,” Grow told the Senate State Affairs Committee, “Neighboring states have legalized controlled substances, to the detriment of their children, families and communities. This constitutional amendment prevents the erosion of Idaho statutes — as you know they can be changed each year — which currently control these substances.”
The Senate committee on voted to introduce Grow’s proposal, clearing the way for a full hearing, with just one “no” vote from Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise. The move comes as all but one of Idaho’s neighbors have legalized medical marijuana, and some have gone further, legalizing recreational use of marijuana and lowering penalties for certain other drugs.
Grow’s proposal seeks to write into the Idaho Constitution the state list of controlled substances and the limits on them, as the list existed in state law in 2020, which Grow said he wanted to “lock in.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.