The Senate has voted 26-5 in favor of HB 548, the House-passed bill from Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene on voter initiatives, to add a single-subject rule for all new ballot initiatives or referendums, require them to take effect no sooner than the next July 1, and add new disclosure requirements for paid signature-gatherers. Before that, it voted 23-8 in favor of HB 576, Sen. Steven Thayn’s bill to distribute funds for digital content and curriculum to school districts on a grant basis, rather than dividing them out to all districts through a formula. The Senate is working its way down its 3rd Reading Calendar; before it convened after the lunch break, Majority Leader Chuck Winder said the intention is to run right down the calendar and do everything. Asked if he had an estimate on timing, he said, “We’ve got pizza coming in at 5:30, if that gives you a clue.”
Senate working through calendar, bracing for long afternoon...
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.