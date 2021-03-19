Anthon 3-19-21

Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, addresses the Senate on Friday, March 19, 2021, as the Senate prepares to recess until April 6 in concurrence with the House, which is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, thanked senators and spectators for their patience, as the Senate was delayed this morning by “unusual circumstances.” He then informed the Senate that the House has recessed until April 6 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. “As you know, in this body, we have taken the position that for the government to properly function for the Idaho people, both houses should be here,” Anthon said. “We need to honor that request and to recess with them.”

He said the Senate will run through “minimal business” now, not taking up any bills, “And then we will recess in concurrence with the request from the House of Representatives.”

At 11:18 a.m., the Senate voted to do just that.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

