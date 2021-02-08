The Idaho Senate has voted unanimously, 33-0, in favor of SB 1033, which would increase the annual funding for the Legislature by 26%. The bill, sponsored by the speaker and pro tem and co-sponsored by the two JFAC co-chairs, would increase the transfer from the general fund for legislative operations each year by an additional $1,756,000 a year, to a new annual total of $8,511,000. It’s the first increase since fiscal year 2009.
“Over the years, the fund balance at the end of the year has declined to the point where there at times are not sufficient funds to meet the needs” of the Senate and House, Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, the Senate Finance chairman, told the Senate. “Therefore this bill is here.”
The transfers from the state general fund, which occur in four parts each year, cover everything from legislative and staff salaries and benefits to travel, consultants and equipment.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told the Senate, “It’s been quite a while since this fund was increased. This goes to pay for your travel, your per diem, things related to the general operations of the Senate (and House) and that are overseen by the speaker and the pro tem, and I would urge your support.”
The bill authorizes a direct, ongoing appropriation that would occur each year, and it contains an emergency clause making it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.
The last increases in the legislative transfer were a 29% boost in fiscal year 2002; and a 21% increase in fiscal year 2009. Based on agreements between the 35-member Senate and the 70-member House, the Senate receives 37% of the transfers and the House receives 63%.
To become law, SB 1033 still must clear a House committee and the full House and receive the governor’s signature.