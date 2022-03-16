The Senate has voted 29-6 in favor of legislation to hire three new attorneys to serve as in-house counsel for the state Land Board, rather than have the Idaho Attorney General’s office provide legal counsel to the board, of which the Attorney General is a member. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, the sponsor of SB 1372, said, “At the very least this creates the perception the Attorney General’s office has an oversized influence on the Land Board as a whole. This bill simply places all constitutional officers that sit o the Land Board on an even playing field.”
The bill would require the hiring of a general counsel and two additional attorneys, plus a legal assistant, while also cutting the Attorney General’s office staff by three positions; its fiscal note estimates the cost at $601,800, but says the Department of Lands’ dedicated funds could cover part of that, so there would be a savings to the state general fund in future years.
The move follows repeated, unsuccessful legislative attempts to force the Land Board and the Idaho Department of Lands to hire pricey private attorneys rather than follow the legal advice of the Idaho Attorney General.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, debated against the bill, saying, “It’s constitutionally established how the Land Board is put together, and the Attorney General is in the Constitution as being a part of this. … This bill would be far more costly.”
“I keep hearing there’s a ‘perceived conflict of interest,’” she said. “I’m wondering if this ‘perceived conflict’ is just because industry isn’t getting its way. I won’t be voting for this bill.”
The bill now heads to the House side. The six “no” votes in the Senate were from Sens. Stennett, Burgoyne, Nelson, Semmelroth, Ward-Engelking and Wintrow.
