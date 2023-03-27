The Senate voted 30-4 Monday evening to pass the Idaho Attorney General Office's budget.
The House debated a previous version of it, but decided to send it back to the budget-writers without voting, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. House members had concerns about the 11% raises requested for employees, Attorney General Raúl Labrador had said the raises were necessary to be competitive.
The new bill includes a 7.5% change in employee compensation for the office's employees with a reduction in two full-time employees and their associated personnel costs.
Other concerns in the House centered around how the office handled issuing official opinions, with several members saying they have struggled to get legal opinions on legislation in time for debate, the Idaho Press previously reported. The office refuted this, telling the Idaho Press in a statement, "Any suggestion that our office hasn’t been providing opinions and advice is false.”
The Senate voted Monday with no debate. The budget totals around $30.6 million in general funds, and it includes $642,000 for the office's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) efforts — these costs include investigators, analysts and vehicles. The office announced in February it would direct additional funds to this unit because of an increase in referrals.