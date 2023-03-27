Raul Labrador office door

The door to Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office at the Idaho State Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2023.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

The Senate voted 30-4 Monday evening to pass the Idaho Attorney General Office's budget. 

The House debated a previous version of it, but decided to send it back to the budget-writers without voting, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. House members had concerns about the 11% raises requested for employees, Attorney General Raúl Labrador had said the raises were necessary to be competitive. 


