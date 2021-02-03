After a lengthy and sometimes emotional debate, the Idaho Senate has voted 24-11 in favor of SJR 101, Sen. C. Scott Grow's proposed constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from legalizing psychoactive drugs. "We need to hold fast," Grow told the Senate. That just barely made the required two-thirds margin for passage, without a single vote to spare. Here's how the vote broke down:
Voting yes: Sens. Agenbroad, Anthon, Bair, Burtenshaw, Cook, Crabtree, Den Hartog, Grow, Guthrie, Harris, Heider, Lakey, Lee, Lent, Lodge, Martin, Patrick, Rice, Ricks, Riggs, Souza, Thayn, Winder and Woodward.
Voting no: Sens. Bayer, Burgoyne, Johnson, Nelson, Nye, Rabe, Stennett, Vick, Ward-Engelking, Wintrow and Zito.
To change the Idaho Constitution, the measure still must win two-thirds support from the House and majority support from voters in the November 2022 general election.