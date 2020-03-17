After an evening debate, the Idaho Senate has voted 27-6 in favor of HB 509, the House-passed bill that forbids transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker in their birth certificate to match their gender identity, in direct defiance of a federal court order. It was a party-line vote. “Biological sex is immutable and established at conception in the genotype,” Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said in his opening debate. “Accurately recognizing biological sex protects the health (and) safety … of Idahoans. … This bill is a rational, fact-based policy which asserts the importance and even compelling interest of the state in maintaining accurate records … in maintaining public health and safety,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “There are five bills on our agenda that are going to be in court. … This is probably one of the most blatant ones because it is an intentional violation of the law.” She noted that Idaho already lost a federal lawsuit in 2018 saying that it must allow such birth certificate changes, or it’ll violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and the court permanently enjoined Idaho’s Department of Health & Welfare and its employees to follow the court ruling.
“By not complying with the court order, we are placing the department and the employees right in the middle of the crosshairs of litigation,” Stennett said. She noted that an Idaho Attorney General’s decision issued Feb. 28 found that the state likely would face an order to pay the other side’s attorney fees that would come to more than $1 million if it tries to litigate in defense of HB 509.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “Gender identity is a personal belief in your own gender identity but it is not a biological fact. We have a compelling need as a state to have accurate statistics, when it come to, say, a disease outbreak.” She said that’s the only way to “review and come up with patterns of diseases and illnesses.” She also said the bill would avoid “confusion” in law enforcement investigations.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said, “I wish we were not here at this time debating this bill, but we are. As you may know, when this order came down from this federal judge there were four states that were not at that time allowing individuals to change the gender marker on their birth certificate. There are now only two states and they’re both in litigation.” Martin said he tries to rely on “what I call the four C’s” in making decisions: Citizens of Idaho, constituents in his legislative district, the Constitution, and his conscience. “We’ve had someone say that this is unconstitutional,” Martin said. “That is their opinion; of course, it’s a federal judge. And we’ll have other courts that’ll weigh in on this. I also feel very strong about the director and the other people in the department that are put in this situation with the court orders and this bill. … I feel bad that they’re being put in this situation. I have to vote my conscience. Thereby, I will be voting aye.”
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said it’s worth passing the bill even if it’ll end up in court. “Sometimes in the course of exercising legislative authority, the time comes to take an issue and put it through that process,” he said. “That’s the organized process by which we maintain ordered liberty under the Constitution. It is not an inappropriate action for a legislature to decide to do something that they know will go through that process. I think we all understand what the costs and what the risks are in making the decision to go forward.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “I think it’s safe to say we are not going to agree on a lot of things. What matters is how we resolve the disagreements and how we declare who the victors are and who the losers are. … The law, to me, is the words of the Constitution, the words of the statutes, and court decisions. There have been court decisions handed down about what the law is and means since the beginning of the republic. We can argue until we’re blue in the face that a judge is wrong.” But, said Burgoyne, who like Rice is an attorney, “You have to live with those things. If you can’t live with those things, then we can’t live with each other. And if we can’t live with each other, we are nowhere. … Democracy demands that we be good losers as well as good losers. … We have one in 400 people who in my opinion will never fit neatly into this idea of biological sex. I’m sure some of you disagree with that, but that’s my opinion. My question is why are we singling out one in 400 people and making them the butt of this? I think we have an obligation to try to live together, follow the rules we have as best we can, and there will be winners and losers in this political, judicial process.”
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said, “It’s a very trying time in which we live. I personally believe there is a God in heaven and at one point in time he made this earth,” and created people male and female, and “he called them Adam and Eve. … That’s my personal belief, yours may be different than mine. Personally I don’t care how a young boy and a young girl act. … How we act is up to us. But that’s not the issue here. We can act any way we want, but we know that we are boys and we are girls, from a very young age. We are men and women on this floor. Nothing changes that. And for us to assume that we can vote here tonight and change that reality is beyond imagination. ... We do know if we are a man or we are a woman. … Boys are boys and girls are girls, and no doctor, no judge, no Health & Welfare Department is going to change that reality. … We need to vote for what we think is right.”
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, said, “I have to support this bill. It doesn’t make sense to me to change that record.”
During Senate roll calls, senators who haven’t debated are allowed to request 60 seconds to explain their vote. Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, did so. She noted that others had talked about their faith traditions. “In my tradition, we’d say, ‘God don’t make junk.’ So I will not be supporting this bill,” she said.
The six “no” votes came from Sens. Buckner-Webb, Burgoyne, Nelson, Nye, Stennett and Ward-Engelking, all Democrats. Nelson was paired in advance, so his vote could be counted though he’d already left. Sens. Jordan and Grow missed the vote. So it was a straight party-line vote, with all Republicans present voting in favor, and all Democrats present voting against.