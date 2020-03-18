The Senate has voted 30-1 in favor of HB 523, Gov. Brad Little’s five-year teacher career ladder bill, sending the House-passed bill to the governor’s desk. “As Americans, we have a long history of placing great value on education,” Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, told the Senate. “The success of the students is based on the quality of the teacher in the classroom.” The only “no” vote came from Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian. Immediately afterward, the Senate suspended its rules and took up HB 624, a “trailer” bill, that also sunsets the existing master educator premium program. Those already in the program or in the pipeline still would receive their premiums, but no new applications would be accepted as the program phases out. That House-passed bill also heads to the governor.
