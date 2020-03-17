The Senate has voted 26-8 in favor of HB 413, the bill to force Boise – and potentially Meridian and Nampa in the future – to elect its city council by district, rather than citywide; the vote sends the House-passed bill to the governor’s desk. Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, championed the bill on the floor of the Senate, sharing a personal story about how his neighborhood has been “hopping mad” over a P&Z issue for three years, but feels the city hasn’t listened. “I just think this is a fair way to do it,” Winder said. “For a seated city council, there’s no incentive to change. Many people feel disenfranchised. They don’t even vote any more, because the candidates aren’t from their parts of town.”
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, said she served on the Boise City Council for 15 years, and people came to her with all kinds of requests, including for the city to license cats because cats were coming into their yard. “Never once was this request made,” she said. “Give this community the opportunity to have a conversation to determine what they want to do. … To start here first, I think is the wrong approach, and I ask, please, for your ‘no’ vote on this bill.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said “I don’t think this legislation is about whether districts are or are not a good idea for large cities. I think this bill is about who gets to decide whether or not they are a good idea for large cities.” Under current law, he said, cities decide.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, said his neighborhood in West Boise wasn’t in the city limits when he moved there in the early 1980s; then it was annexed in. “We do not feel, right or wrong, a part of the city,” he said. “To me, this is a chance to have representation for our area in West Boise that we can feel we are a part of the decision-making process in respect to our city. I appreciate your ‘aye’ vote.”
Winder noted that a candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the Boise City Council, Karen Danley, has been strongly backing the bill. “Who better to have an understanding of the unfairness of our current system of electing city council members than someone who has recently run for one of those seats?” he asked.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “The ability to choose is already in code. For somebody to have already run on this issue and not have gained traction on this issue sends a large message that it didn’t seem to rise to the top for everybody in the Boise area that it was a large concern.” She also noted that under Boise’s current system, all six council members serve staggered four-year terms, so everyone in the city gets to vote on three of them every two years. “With this, by district, people will vote for one council member every four years,” she said. “So I ask you … does that really give the voters more opportunity?”
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “Already our county commissioners are designated by district. … Our school districts are by zone. … So this is common in our law.”
Winder said in his closing debate, “Everyone deserves the right to have their vote matter. We’ve been disenfranchising the majority of our citizens too long.”