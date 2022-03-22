The Senate has voted unanimously, 35-0, to pass the House version of the circuit-breaker relief bill, HB 481, and the House-passed bill to raise Idaho's $100 grocery tax credit by $20, with the first increased payments from that going out in 2024. Senators sounded none too pleased about the bills, saying they wanted more on both counts, but were taking what they could get as the session wraps up this week.
Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, presented HB 481, the bill to soften the blow of last year's HB 389 on needy seniors who get the "circuit breaker" property tax reduction. HB 389 boots otherwise qualifying recipients off the program if their home value is greater than 125% of the median home value in their county; HB 481 raises that to 150% or $300,000.
Bayer said the state Tax Commission estimates that HB 389's changes would disqualify 1,758 needy circuit breaker recipients. That number would drop to 625 who'd be disqualified under the House bill, she said, "still too many, ,but we're doing the best we can today."
"This bill does not protect as many citizens as I would have liked to help," she told the Senate, "but as we are so close to the end of the session, I'll be glad to see this much done, and I hope you feel likewise."
She added, "Folks do not care what the value of their home is, whether i's $50,000 or a lot more. It's their home, not an asset, and they want to live and die there." She noted that the average benefit under the circuit breaker is only $786. "It's my contention that applicants will be taken off the circuit breaker program because the value of their homes has gone up through no fault of their own," Bayer said.
The grocery tax credit bill, HB 509, also passed unanimously, 35-0. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said it would hike the credit from $100 for most Idahoans and $120 for seniors, to $120 for most and $140 for seniors. But that change would take effect for the 2023 tax year, which means the first payments wouldn't go out until 2024 when people file their Idaho income tax returns for 2023.
That was done partly because the $32 million cost is slated to be covered by the Tax Relief Fund, Vick said, which lawmakers set up to collect all online sales taxes. That fund already was tapped both last year and this year for big income tax cuts; it won't be until 2024 that it'd have enough money to cover the increase in the credit.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, "It is pretty discouraging that we are looking a $20 for the food credit, given how expensive food is getting," and that it's delayed. "But we didn't seem to have the ability to do anything better than that, similar to the last bill. ... This is better than nothing, but it is pretty discouraging that we can't seem to do better for our people."
Both bills now head to the governor's desk.