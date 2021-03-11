SB 1108a, the controversial local government budget-limits bill aimed at property tax relief, has been shifted this morning to the Senate’s 14th Order for unspecified possible amendments. “This is a piece of legislation that has been geared toward trying to fix many of the property tax problems for Idahoans statewide,” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate. Anthon said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, the bill’s sponsor, “has made a yeoman’s effort, he has worked very hard to try to get a piece of legislation that is workable for this body but also for local government and Idahoans. As we have considered this legislation, understanding that we could make some improvements to that to help move the legislation forward, we believe that the 14th Order is the proper place to go as the next stop in the process. So this is just an ongoing effort to find solutions for Idaho property taxpayers.”
The Senate agreed by unanimous consent to move the bill from its 3rd Reading Calendar, where it was the next bill up for debate and vote this morning, to the 14th Order. If no amendments are proposed, the bill would die there.