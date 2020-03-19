The Senate has voted unanimously, with no debate, to approve its final three budget bills, HB 626 for the Administrators Division of the public school budget; HB 650 for the Division of Building Safety; and HB 651 for the state Tax Commission. Those last two both had to be re-set at lower levels by JFAC after the House killed the original versions amid various complaints about the agencies. All three now head to the governor's desk.
Senate unanimously passes last three budget bills
