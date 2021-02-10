Senators have voted unanimously, 34-0, in favor of SB 1041, legislation proposed by Idaho petroleum marketers and convenience stores to change Idaho’s price gouging law to prevent another occurrence like a $1.5 million settlement that the state Attorney General’s office reached with the three largest fuel retailers in Idaho over prices charged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the bill, which was co-sponsored by Sens. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon; Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian; and Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene; price gouging charges couldn’t be brought unless the price charged went up. In that case, the price went down, but wholesale prices fell precipitously. The Idaho Attorney General’s consumer protection division strongly opposed the bill.
The bill’s Statement of Purpose says, “This legislation specifies that the statute prohibiting excessive pricing during a declared emergency applies to exorbitant or excessive increased prices to the consumer rather than to the margin between wholesale and retail prices.” It includes an emergency clause, making it effective immediately upon the governor signing it into law. The bill now moves to a House committee.
Gas station operators said their business was suffering during the pandemic, and that they only agreed to the legal settlement with the Attorney General to avoid legal costs. Brett DeLange, who leads the attorney general’s consumer protection bureau, testified during an earlier committee hearing that SB 1041 would “emasculate” the attorney general’s ability to enforce price gouging during an emergency.